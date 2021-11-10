© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
NC election graphic
2021 North Carolina municipal elections
Many counties across North Carolina held municipal elections on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Election results for Mecklenburg and surrounding counties are here.

Coin toss decides City Council race in Conover, NC

WFAE | By Lisa Worf
Published November 10, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST
MarkCanrobert.jpg
Conover City Council member Mark Canrobert

In Catawba County, the race for a seat on Conover City Council was decided by unusual means — a week after Election Day. Mark Canrobert and Joie Fulbright tied in the race with 509 votes. Canrobert ended up winning.

“They declined a recount because they wanted to get it over," said Catawba County Elections Director Amanda Duncan, while laughing. "Our board decided to do a flip of a coin. It was a quarter, and Mark Canrobert took that quarter.”

A coin toss was used two years ago when a Hickory City Council primary ended in a tie.

The race for mayor of Salisbury, in Rowan County, got closer this week after provisional ballots and a few absentee ballots arriving after Election Day were counted. Now only 14 votes separate Salisbury’s current mayor, Karen Alexander, from the city’s mayor pro-tem, Al Heggins. There will be a recount next week. If Alexander is still ahead, then she holds on to her seat.

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

PoliticsCatawba County
Lisa Worf
Lisa Worf traded the Midwest for Charlotte in 2006 to take a job at WFAE. She worked with public TV in Detroit and taught English in Austria before making her way to radio. Lisa graduated from University of Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in English.
See stories by Lisa Worf