Coin toss decides City Council race in Conover, NC

Conover City Council member Mark Canrobert

In Catawba County, the race for a seat on Conover City Council was decided by unusual means — a week after Election Day. Mark Canrobert and Joie Fulbright tied in the race with 509 votes. Canrobert ended up winning.

“They declined a recount because they wanted to get it over," said Catawba County Elections Director Amanda Duncan, while laughing. "Our board decided to do a flip of a coin. It was a quarter, and Mark Canrobert took that quarter.”

A coin toss was used two years ago when a Hickory City Council primary ended in a tie.

The race for mayor of Salisbury, in Rowan County, got closer this week after provisional ballots and a few absentee ballots arriving after Election Day were counted. Now only 14 votes separate Salisbury’s current mayor, Karen Alexander, from the city’s mayor pro-tem, Al Heggins. There will be a recount next week. If Alexander is still ahead, then she holds on to her seat.