Catawba County passed a resolution Tuesday making it a "Second Amendment sanctuary" county, while Cabarrus County unanimously approved support of its own…
Updated Jan. 22.A growing number of North Carolina counties are becoming so-called Second Amendment sanctuaries, including several in the Charlotte…
Just over 200 of North Carolina's 2,500 public schools earned A's from the state this year, and about half as many received an F.The state's school…
Heavy rains plagued several North Carolina counties resulting in a fatal crash in Lincoln County, school cancellations in Catawba County and evacuations…
Corning Inc. has signed up to be the first tenant in a new business park being built in southeast Hickory. The company and local officials announced plans…
A Smithsonian art exhibit is touring the state this year, and it opens in Newton Friday. “The Way We Worked” documents how Americans have worked over the…
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says it has apprehended a man they say is connected with a deadly shooting late last night in Conover.Police say Scott…
You may soon be able to buy alcohol before noon on Sundays in Mecklenburg County. A new law now allows that, but it’s up to local governments to opt in.…
Corning Inc. says strong demand for optical fiber and cable is bringing another expansion in North Carolina. The company said Monday it will spend $176…