© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Catawba County Sheriff's Office issues more charges after mass shooting

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published June 9, 2025 at 11:20 AM EDT

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says four of the suspects charged in the mass shooting on Walnut Acres Drive now each have an additional 10 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Toland Huff Jr., Zachary Bates, Izaiah Mitchell, and Ke’Andre Mack all were charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder last week. They all now have been charged with 11 total counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Their first appearances on the additional charges are scheduled for today. Eight people have been charged overall in the June 1st incident that left one man dead and 11 people injured.
Tags
Charlotte Area Catawba County
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain