Catawba County Sheriff's Office issues more charges after mass shooting

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says four of the suspects charged in the mass shooting on Walnut Acres Drive now each have an additional 10 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Toland Huff Jr., Zachary Bates, Izaiah Mitchell, and Ke’Andre Mack all were charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder last week. They all now have been charged with 11 total counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Their first appearances on the additional charges are scheduled for today. Eight people have been charged overall in the June 1st incident that left one man dead and 11 people injured.

