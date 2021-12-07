© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Mecklenburg commissioners approve $38.5 million in Atrium Health incentives

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published December 7, 2021 at 9:54 PM EST
atriumschool.JPG
Atrium
/
Atrium Health plans to build Charlotte's first medical school.

Mecklenburg County commissioners voted 6-2 Tuesday to reimburse Atrium Health $38.5 million in property taxes for what it's calling an "innovation district" and medical school in Dilworth.

Atrium is partnering with Wake Forest Baptist Health for Charlotte’s first medical school, which could open by 2024. It also wants to develop adjacent land for medical research facilities, offices and residential units.

The county’s economic development director, Peter Zeiler, said Atrium hopes to bring a training center for advanced surgical procedures, known as IRCAD.

The county tax dollars would reimburse Atrium for infrastructure such as a new parking deck, sidewalks and water and sewer lines.

Commissioner Mark Jerrell, who voted for the project, said it will change Charlotte.

“This isn’t, 'Let’s make a deal,'” he said. “This is critical to the future of our community.”

innovation district plan screenshot 2 city council 112221.jpg
Business
RELATED: Atrium Health’s Charlotte ‘innovation district’ plans get a boost from City Council
Claire Donnelly
,

Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell said she supports the medical school and "innovation district" but proposed reimbursing Atrium for $22 million instead of $38.5 million. Commissioner Elaine Powell supported her motion, but it failed.

“Another point that I want to bring up is that our state has just approved a budget that brings the corporate tax rate to zero over a few short years,” Rodriguez-McDowell said. “Have those numbers been factored into this project?”

Rodriguez-McDowell then said she assumed the lower corporate tax rate had not been included because the state budget was approved last month. She said she believes that will make the development more profitable for Atrium and its partners.

As part of the agreement, Atrium said it will donate 14 acres of land to Inlivian, Charlotte’s housing authority, for the development of affordable housing.

Commissioner Ella Scarborough did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.

The Charlotte City Council approved $36 million in incentives for the project last month.

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

PoliticsAtrium Health
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison