Politics
vote buttons effects.jpg
2022 Election
The 2022 midterm elections will be the first of the Biden era. They will also be the first since the 2020 census, which means likely changes to congressional districts. There will be at least two open U.S. Senate races in the Carolinas as well, with the seats held by Richard Burr in North Carolina and Tim Scott in South Carolina up for grabs. Both Burr and Scott are Republicans. Burr is not seeking reelection, and jockeying for his seat began as early as January 2021.

How Madison Cawthorn could represent Myers Park — and other things to know about new maps

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published February 16, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST
newmapstate.JPG
N.C. General Assembly
/
A new congressional map would give Republicans the edge in seven seats and Democrats the advantage in five. Two seats would be toss-ups.

The North Carolina General Assembly is expected to approve on Thursday a new congressional map and new state legislative maps drawn after the state Supreme Court ruled earlier this month the previous maps were unconstitutional gerrymanders to favor Republicans.

A three-judge panel has set a Friday deadline for the new maps, with the judges expected to make a decision on whether to accept them next week.

Here is a look at some of the biggest changes between the old and new maps.

What is the partisan breakdown of the new congressional map compared to the old map?

The map passed at the end of 2021 favored Republicans in 10 of 14 seats. In a good year, they might have won 11 seats.

The map divided Mecklenburg, Wake and Guilford counties into three districts each, a move that diluted the strength of Democratic voters. The seat held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning in Greensboro was essentially eliminated. And a rural northeast seat that has historically elected AfricanAmerican representatives had Black voters shifted out of the district, making it more of a toss-up.

The new map is different. Republicans are clear favorites in seven seats, while the Democrats are clear favorites in four seats and have the edge in a fifth.

There are two toss-up seats.

One is in the Sandhills region around Fayetteville. Republicans are favored to win that seat by just 1 percentage point.

The other includes a large part of southwest Mecklenburg County and south Charlotte. It stretches west to Gaston, Cleveland and Rutherford counties. Donald Trump won that aera by less than 1 percentage point.

vote_here.jpg
Politics
How does this impact Madison Cawthorn?

Cawthorn is the first-term GOP congressman from Henderson County who has generated controversy for extreme right-wing views.

Cawthorn today represents a heavily Republican district in the mountains. But last year, he announced he would run for reelection instead in the new (and now defunct) district that included Mecklenburg, Gaston and Cleveland counties.

One possible reason is that the new seat heavily favored a Republican, making it almost impossible for a Democrat to win.

But Cawthorn’s decision upset GOP lawmakers, who had drawn that seat for North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican who lives in the Shelby area.

So when the court ordered the legislature to draw new maps, lawmakers added Democrats from Charlotte and removed Republicans from the district. There are now roughly 400,000 Mecklenburg residents in that new district, including those along West Boulevard, Steele Creek, South Park and Ballantyne. Trump won the newly redrawn 14th district by less than half of a percentage point.

newmap-meck.JPG
N.C. General Assembly
/
Under a new map released Wednesday, much of Mecklenburg County would be in the 14th District.

Does Cawthorn return to his current district in the mountains? Or does he continue to run in the new 14th district?

Dallas Woodhouse, executive director of the North Carolina Republican Party, talks with reporters prior to the second day of a public hearing on the investigation into 9th Congressional District voting irregularities.
Politics
What are the other changes to the map?

One is that Mecklenburg, Wake and Guilford counties are no longer split into three districts.

Manning, who represents the Greensboro area, had her seat restored in the map being debated this week.

A rural seat in the northeast part of the state that has historically been represented by an African American had been shifted into the toss-up category under map approved last year. Part of Pitt County has been returned to that district, making it more Democratic.

Orange County, perhaps the most liberal county in the state, is in a Republican district that stretches to Watauga County.

And the map doesn’t necessarily place incumbents in their district.

In Charlotte, Republican Dan Bishop lives in the new 14th district that includes Gaston, Cleveland and Rutherford counties. He is expected, however, to run in the new 9th District that closely resembles his current district. (Members of Congress don’t have to live in their districts.)

natashamarcus.JPG
Politics
What about the state legislature?

In last year’s map, Democratic state Sen. Natasha Marcus had been placed into a district with Republican state Sen. Vickie Sawyer, a Republican from Iredell County. That made it extremely difficult for Marcus to stay in the Senate.

But the new map gives Marcus her own district in Mecklenburg, paving the way for her to win reelection.

And a seat in south Mecklenburg that had been drawn to give Republicans a chance at winning a Senate seat has been shift. The GOP still has a chance to win Senate District 42, which is being vacated by Jeff Jackson.

What are Republicans saying?

In a news release Wednesday, GOP Senate leaders said the new map is fair.

They said that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper won 25 state Senate districts based on the 2020 election. In the map approved last year, they said he won 23.

“During the remedial map-drawing process we set out to draw maps that scored well based on the requirements of the Supreme Court's order and included as many competitive districts as possible,” said GOP state Sen. Paul Newton of Cabarrus County. “We accomplished that. Our proposed remedial Senate map fully complies with the court's order."

A three-judge panel is supposed to receive the maps by Friday. They are scheduled to make a final decision by next week.

Politics RedistrictingMadison CawthornNorth Carolina General Assembly
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
