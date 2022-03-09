© 2022 WFAE
Politics

Madison Cawthorn cited for driving with revoked license — his 3rd recent traffic violation

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published March 9, 2022 at 11:07 PM EST
madison cawthorn gage skidmore december 2020.jpg
Gage Skidmore
/
Flickr
Madison Cawthorn, shortly after winning election to the U.S. House for North Carolina's 11th District, speaks with attendees at the 2020 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Republican U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has been cited by state troopers for the third time in five months for a traffic violation, including a stop last week for driving with a revoked license, authorities said.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said a state trooper stopped a car March 3 in Cleveland County at around 10:26 p.m. after observing it traveling left of the center line. Cawthorn, who was identified as the driver, was found to have been driving with a revoked license and was charged with two violations, according to the patrol's statement.

“Our office expects the traffic matters to be resolved quickly and we remain focused on serving the constituents of NC-11.” Cawthorn's office said in a statement. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 6.

In January, Cawthorn was stopped by a state trooper in Polk County for speeding and charged with driving 87 mph in a 70-mph zone, according to the patrol. Last October, Cawthorn was stopped by the patrol on Interstate 40 in Buncombe County for driving 89 mph in a 65-mph zone, the patrol said.

Tags

Politics Madison Cawthorn
