Budd and Beasley win NC’s U.S. Senate primaries

Voters have narrowed down the candidates in North Carolina’s closely watched U.S. Senate race. Democrat Cheri Beasley soared the top of her party’s crowded primary, and Ted Budd won in the GOP primary.

Beasley and Budd will face Libertarian Shannon Bray and any independent candidates in November for the general election.

Beasley is the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court. If elected in November, she’ll be the first Black woman to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate. She had more than 84% of the vote at 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to preliminary results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Budd is a third-term member of the U.S. House who was endorsed by former President Trump. Budd had 56.5% of the vote Tuesday at 8 p.m., rising to the top of a crowded field that included former Gov. Pat McCrory and former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.