A Green Party candidate for Senate will be on the ballot in North Carolina for the first time in November

The battle for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat, being vacated by retiring Republican Richard Burr, has a full slate of candidates, including a Green Party contender. This will be the first time the Green Party has had a U.S. Senate candidate on the ballot in North Carolina.

In November, Green Party Candidate Matthew Hoh, a former Marine captain who served in Afghanistan, will face Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd.

The state election law formula requires third-party candidates this year to collect nearly 14,000 signatures in this election cycle.

On Wednesday, Hoh turned in over 16,000 validated signatures to the state Board of Elections. He says his candidacy is not a symbolic campaign but one he hopes to win on issues important to voters.

“We are advancing a host of issues that have popular support in the United States. Like Medicare for all, student and medical debt relief, ending the war on drugs, and an annualized living wage tied to local housing costs. We are advancing ideas that if we’re not in the debate, if we’re not part of this campaign, are not going to be included,” he said.

But third-party candidates still face challenges as most voters tend to go the traditional two-party route. Eric Heberlig is a professor of Political Science and Public Administration at the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

“One of the concerns of third parties from the perspective of the major parties is that the third parties are just gonna steal votes that the major party thinks is theirs so, in a close election, any shift in the vote could make a difference,” he said.

Which could turn out to be the case in the close race between Beasley and Budd. Libertarian Shannon Bray is also on the ballot for U.S. Senator. The election is on November 8.