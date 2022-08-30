North Carolina NAACP's tax-exempt status revoked by IRS

The IRS revoked the tax-exempt status of the North Carolina NAACP after the organization did not file tax returns for three consecutive years.

Da’Quan Love is the executive director for the North Carolina NAACP, a role he stepped into earlier this month. He said state and local branches are all under an internal audit and the national NAACP placed the state conference under an “administratorship” two years ago that is still in place. But Love stopped short of characterizing it as a disciplinary move.

“The administratorship is an internal process in which the national office is able to provide targeted support to branches that need that support," he said. "It is clear that the North Carolina NAACP has needed some additional support.”

The Raleigh News & Observer reported today that the state organization’s bank statements show hundreds of thousands of dollars unaccounted for. Love would not confirm this detail, but said the state office is under a new administration and that the failure to file tax returns occurred under prior leadership.

The late Reverend Anthony Spearman led the state NAACP from 2017 to 2021. He died in July at his home in Greensboro.