The Charlotte Area Transit System will offer free fares all day next Tuesday, Election Day, to help voters get to and from the polls.

The free fares will be available on all bus routes, the LYNX Blue Line and City LYNX Gold Line rail. Paratransit services can be also used free of charge for the day.

Saturday is the final day to vote early in the midterm.

For more information, you can check https://charlottenc.gov/cats/Pages/default.aspx.