Republicans sweep Iredell-Statesville school board races

Republicans Abby Trent, Mike Kubiniec, Brian Sloan and Anita Kurn were elected Tuesday to the Iredell-Statesville school board. The newcomers will make up the majority of a seven-member board where none of the four incumbents, including Chairman Todd Carver, entered the race.

Iredell-Statesville is one of 42 North Carolina counties that hold partisan school board races. Kurn won the Republican primary for the District 7 seat in May and had no opposition Tuesday.

Sloan won the Republican primary for the District 1 seat but was challenged by Max James Jr., who was certified as a write-in candidate. Sloan won with 87.21% of the vote in final but unofficial results.

Trent took 51.2% of the vote for the District 3 seat, with Democrat Sarah Parker Pittman taking 48.8%.

In District 5, Kubiniec took 66.43% of the vote, with unaffiliated Billie Spevak at 33.57%.