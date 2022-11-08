© 2022 WFAE
Politics
2022 Election
The 2022 midterm elections are the first of the Biden era. They're also the first since the 2020 census, which means there are new congressional districts. There are U.S. Senate races in the Carolinas as well, along with many state and local races.

Republicans sweep Iredell-Statesville school board races

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published November 8, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST

Republicans Abby Trent, Mike Kubiniec, Brian Sloan and Anita Kurn were elected Tuesday to the Iredell-Statesville school board. The newcomers will make up the majority of a seven-member board where none of the four incumbents, including Chairman Todd Carver, entered the race.

Iredell-Statesville is one of 42 North Carolina counties that hold partisan school board races. Kurn won the Republican primary for the District 7 seat in May and had no opposition Tuesday.

Sloan won the Republican primary for the District 1 seat but was challenged by Max James Jr., who was certified as a write-in candidate. Sloan won with 87.21% of the vote in final but unofficial results.

Trent took 51.2% of the vote for the District 3 seat, with Democrat Sarah Parker Pittman taking 48.8%.

In District 5, Kubiniec took 66.43% of the vote, with unaffiliated Billie Spevak at 33.57%.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms has covered education in the Charlotte area for over 20 years, first at The Charlotte Observer and then at WFAE. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
