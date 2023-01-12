© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Cooper signs executive order to ban TikTok, WeChat on state devices

WFAE | By WFAE
Published January 12, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Thursday that directs state information technology officials to develop a policy within 14 days that prohibits the use of TikTok and WeChat on state devices, which include computers and mobile phones.

Last month, Congress passed a spending package that included language banning TikTok from being used on government devices. TikTok is owned by China’s ByteDance company, and lawmakers nationwide have expressed concern about privacy issues and the potential for China to use the app to influence users.

Cybersecurity professionals have identified TikTok and WeChat as high-risk applications due to their lack of sufficient privacy controls and connections to countries that sponsor or support cyberattacks against the United States.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Politics
WFAE
See stories by WFAE