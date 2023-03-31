© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

North Carolina politicians react to former President Trump's indictment

WFAE
Published March 31, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT
North Carolina flag
wgappens5
/
pixabay
North Carolina flag.

Former President Donald Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday kicked off a flurry of competing responses from North Carolina politicians, falling along party lines.

North Carolina 5th Congressional District Republican representative Virginia Foxx released a statement blasting the indictment as "inexcusable."

We've compiled a list of their responses and public statements, which we'll update going forward.

“Our Republic’s system of justice should never be weaponized or tainted by political predilections. Exacting vengeance against a political opponent through the justice system is not only entirely outrageous, but it is also a blight on justice as we know it. Sadly, Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, refuses to do his job in prosecuting violent criminals and has instead dedicated his time to targeting President Trump.

“Alvin Bragg’s decision to resurrect a case, that his predecessor refused to prosecute while in office, reveals his stark partisan acrimony. He believes it’s a better use of his time to take aim on President Trump and make a spectacle of it for the world to see. This is un-American, dangerous, and a mockery of our sacred system of justice. House Republicans will hold Alvin Bragg accountable for his insane power trip and expose his partisan agenda. Count on it.”

Some of North Carolina’s politicians also weighed in with thoughts on the recent indictment.

According to prosecutors, the 76-year-old is expected to surrender next week.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Politics NC Politics