North Carolina politicians react to former President Trump's indictment

Former President Donald Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday kicked off a flurry of competing responses from North Carolina politicians, falling along party lines.

North Carolina 5th Congressional District Republican representative Virginia Foxx released a statement blasting the indictment as "inexcusable."

We've compiled a list of their responses and public statements, which we'll update going forward.

“Our Republic’s system of justice should never be weaponized or tainted by political predilections. Exacting vengeance against a political opponent through the justice system is not only entirely outrageous, but it is also a blight on justice as we know it. Sadly, Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, refuses to do his job in prosecuting violent criminals and has instead dedicated his time to targeting President Trump.

“Alvin Bragg’s decision to resurrect a case, that his predecessor refused to prosecute while in office, reveals his stark partisan acrimony. He believes it’s a better use of his time to take aim on President Trump and make a spectacle of it for the world to see. This is un-American, dangerous, and a mockery of our sacred system of justice. House Republicans will hold Alvin Bragg accountable for his insane power trip and expose his partisan agenda. Count on it.”

Some of North Carolina’s politicians also weighed in with thoughts on the recent indictment.

This indictment doesn't pass the smell test. The Department of Justice already looked into the facts and decided there was no case to be made against President Trump. This is the same District Attorney who is notorious for letting violent criminals off the hook in Manhattan, but… — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) March 30, 2023

Statement from Pat Harrigan regarding the indictment of President Donald Trump. #ncpol pic.twitter.com/8QO5HTXPb4 — PatHarriganNC (@PatHarriganNC) March 30, 2023

The Manhattan DA’s partisan prosecution of President Trump is a disgrace.



NYC has a real problem with violent crime. Instead of spending so much time targeting his political enemies, Alvin Bragg should focus on doing his job to keep the people of NYC safe. — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) March 30, 2023

Below is my statement on the indictment of former President Trump.



No one, not even a President, is above the law. pic.twitter.com/OmRvEdGOAy — Rep. Alma Adams (@RepAdams) March 30, 2023

It says a lot about a justice system that is more eager to indictment an already investigated political candidate than they are the violent criminals who are terrorizing their citizens. — Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (@RepGregMurphy) March 31, 2023

This indictment is the most recent occurrence in what has become a disturbing pattern of weaponizing our government and legal institutions for political purposes. — David Rouzer (@RepDavidRouzer) March 30, 2023

Tragic day in American history. Desperate action by partisan Democrat prosecutor. Despicable and dangerous action politicizing the judicial system. #ncga #ncpol https://t.co/LEP3eF9x3D — Rep. Ben Moss (@BenMossNC) March 30, 2023

According to prosecutors, the 76-year-old is expected to surrender next week.