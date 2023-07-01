New voter ID rule in NC sparks worries about fairness for Black and Latino voters

Shalea Brown, 20, is a registered North Carolina voter and works at a mall in Raleigh. Brown said she knew there was talk about a voter identification requirement, but she had no idea it would be enforced in the upcoming local elections.

“If I had such a hard time getting a state-issued ID as a Black, lower-middle income person, then somebody who is less fortunate than me is going to have an even harder time getting it, and that shouldn’t mean that they aren’t able to vote,” Brown said. While she does not have a valid driver’s license, she does have a state-issued nondriver ID that was difficult to get.

She had lost her Social Security card, which made it challenging to get the state-issued ID. “I had to go through all these channels to make a new Social Security card, go to my doctors to get documents from them, get everything notarized and took two trips to my local North Carolina Division of (Motor Vehicles),” she said. “I couldn’t get an ID until I had all of this.”

Brown said that she could easily have found herself in a situation at the polls this year where she wouldn't have been able to vote if she didn’t get a state ID.

“People who have a form of ID are very lucky, especially if they didn’t have to struggle to get it,” Brown said.

Starting in August, when early voting for municipal elections begins, North Carolina voters must show a valid photo ID at the polls to vote. Experts and voting rights organizations are concerned that this requirement could have a bigger impact on voters of color, possibly preventing them from voting.

“This is absolutely an anti-Black, anti-brown requirement to our voting process,” said Jovita Lee, the program director at North Carolina Black Alliance, a Raleigh-based nonprofit group that works with state and local partners on policy issues, including voting rights.

The new requirement is part of a larger trend of voter suppression efforts in North Carolina, sources state. These efforts are often aimed at making it more difficult for minority voters to vote, and they have been criticized by civil rights groups, according to experts and nonprofit voting organizations in the state.

Black and brown voters are less likely to possess any of the acceptable voting IDs, said Kathleen Roblez, the senior voting rights counsel and litigation manager at Forward Justice, a Durham-based nonprofit organization.

Approximately 7% of registered voters, or more than 480,000 voters, lack an acceptable voter ID, according to the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, a Durham-based nonprofit group that partners with communities of color in the South and provides them with legal representation. The group filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state’s 2018 voter ID law.

The new voter ID requirement stems from the N.C. Supreme Court's April reversal of its decision in Holmes v. Moore. The court had previously declared the photo ID requirement unconstitutional, citing a violation of the equal protection guarantee in the state's constitution. Under the new requirement, voters must possess a valid, approved photo ID to vote. People who don't have a valid photo ID would have to take additional steps to get one.

“Justice Morgan and I dissented from the court’s decision to rehear the voter ID case, and I continue to believe that the court correctly decided the case the first time around,” said Justice Anita Earls, who serves on the state Supreme Court.

“The right to vote is a fundamental right, preservative of all other rights. If the right to vote is undermined, it renders illusory all ‘other rights, even the most basic,’” she wrote for the majority in the 89-page ruling on the 2018 voter ID law.

North Carolina's new voter ID requirement, which is set to be enforced in August, has been criticized by voting rights advocates who say it will disproportionately disenfranchise Black and Latino voters. They also argue that the requirement is unnecessary, as there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in North Carolina.

While Republican leaders say voter ID requirements will help prevent voter fraud, there is a lack of evidence to suggest that voter fraud is a widespread problem in the state.

Grassroots organizations are working quickly to get voters involved and help in getting a voter ID. They are also telling voters to contact their state and county elections boards to request a free photo ID.

History of voter disenfranchisement measures

The 2013 law resulted in lower voter turnout among Black and brown communities in the 2016 primary election due to voter ID requirements. Later, a federal court ruled the requirement discriminatory and in violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The court found that the law was intentionally designed to discriminate against minority voters and that there was no significant evidence of widespread voter fraud in North Carolina. Although North Carolina appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, the Supreme Court chose not to hear the case.

North Carolina's history of restrictions includes voter disenfranchisement measures like literacy tests, poll taxes and redistricting. The poll tax requirement ended in 1920, and the literacy tests were banned in 1965. But for most of North Carolina’s voting history, North Carolinians have not been required to present a photo ID to vote, except for a single election, in 2016.

The state passed two voter ID laws in 2013 and 2018.

The second voter ID law was passed in 2018 and was also challenged in court and struck down in 2021 by the N.C. Supreme Court, which found that the law was racially discriminatory and violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The 2018 photo ID law case in North Carolina was a significant victory for civil rights groups.

But now the requirement has been brought back to be enforced, as North Carolina joins 35 other states that require photo IDs to vote. Recent studies suggest that people of color who want to vote may face more challenges because of the voter ID requirement.

Black voters in particular are 1.4 times more likely than white voters to lack a qualifying ID, according to a study conducted by Kevin Quinn, a professor of political science and statistics at the University of Michigan. Quinn matched records from the North Carolina registration file with individual records from ID providers, such as the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, public and private university and college systems, community colleges, and state agencies.

The voter ID requirement disproportionately affects minority groups compared with white voters, according to Roblez. Obtaining a valid voter ID can be particularly difficult for voters of color who lack transportation, financial resources or internet access, he said. These additional steps create barriers for voters who may not have the time or resources to obtain the necessary ID.​​

Andrea Benjamin, a professor of political science and African and African American Studies at the University of Oklahoma who has researched the implications of the voter ID requirement in North Carolina, agrees. She said that while a no-fee voter ID can be helpful, as an additional alternative, it still poses a barrier for voters of color.

“IDs are not a constitutional right, but voting is, and the Constitution does not say we have to go through all these hoops to vote,” Benjamin said.

The voter ID requirement is similar to voting restrictions in the past, such as literacy tests and poll taxes, that also prevented Black and brown people from voting in North Carolina, she said.

During the 2016 primary election, a Black female voter, Alberta Curry, a resident of Fayetteville, challenged the voter ID law in state court. Curry was represented by Justice Anita Earls when Earls was still a practicing attorney.

Curry did not have an ID, and while she wanted to get one, she didn’t have a birth certificate because she was born at home, according to Earls. Under the first voter ID law of 2013, Curry could have voted as an absentee without an ID, but she wanted to vote in person.

“At the polls, she was supposed to be offered a form to fill out why she didn’t have an ID but instead she was just turned away and couldn’t vote.” Earls said.

“If there isn’t a will to make sure that everyone who’s otherwise registered and a citizen meets all the qualifications for voting, the voter ID requirement can be a barrier,” she said.

What qualifies as a voter ID

For many voters, a valid North Carolina driver's license will qualify as a voter ID. Voters who do not have a photo ID will be able to cast a provisional ballot, but they will have to provide proof of identification within 10 days for their vote to be counted

But those who lack a driver’s license or proof of identification will have to take additional steps to present other forms of approved IDs to either vote in person or as an absentee, through mail-in voting.

Apart from a valid state driver’s license, acceptable forms of photo IDs for voting in North Carolina include:

No-fee state ID from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.

A North Carolina voter photo ID card issued by a county board of elections.

A driver’s license or a state ID from another state for voters registered in North Carolina within 90 days of the election.

A U.S. passport or passport card.

A state-approved college or university student ID.

A state-approved state or local government or charter school employee ID.

These IDs must either be unexpired or expired for one year or less to be accepted, according to the State Board of Elections.

To obtain a free state ID from the NCDMV, voters have to provide several documents to verify their age and identity: a Social Security card or a document proving they have a Social Security number and a document proving residency, such as a utility bill, school records or a financial statement.

The State Board of Elections said that voters can soon get a voter ID from county boards of elections, but there is no clear information on the process to get one. With one more month until early voting begins for the municipal elections, it is uncertain how to obtain an ID from county boards of elections.

A racial voting barrier

In the past two decades, North Carolina's population has seen a growing number of Black and brown residents, resulting in a changing demographic of eligible voters.

The population of individuals identifying as multiracial has more than doubled, growing by 161%, or 251,094 people, according to a 2020 report on the census from Carolina Demography at the Carolina Population Center at UNC Chapel Hill.