Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles makes a rare primary endorsement against a sitting council member

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced last week she is endorsing Wil Russell against incumbent Renee Johnson in the Democratic primary for District 4.

Lyles historically does not do primary endorsements.

In last year’s election, Larken Egleston — one of the mayor’s biggest allies was in a tight battle for one of the four at-large spots on the council. Lyles never publicly backed him with a formal endorsement.

He finished fifth and left the council.

But with Egleston gone and Julie Eiselt retired, Lyles has fewer friends on the dais. In fact, one of her biggest allies is now Republican Ed Driggs.

So it appears the mayor is understandably trying to bend the City Council to her liking — and is willing to spend some political capital to do it.

Johnson has never been on “Team Lyles.” She has tried to kill the city’s plan to prohibit zoning that only allows for single-family homes, for instance.

It’s unclear if Lyles’ endorsement will be enough. Johnson has the backing of the Black Political Caucus.

In a statement to WSOC-TV, Johnson said the mayor's endorsement was "disappointing."