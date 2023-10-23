Charlotte approves the city's first social district, where outdoor drinking is allowed

The Charlotte City Council Monday night voted to allow the first social district in the city, where people can walk on the sidewalk while drinking alcoholic beverages.

The city’s first "sip and stroll" district will be in Plaza Midwood, with outdoor drinking allowed daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Patrons will be allowed to drink alcoholic beverages purchased from local businesses in reusable metal cups, and outside booze won't be allowed on the sidewalk.

Council members voted 8-2 in favor of the district, with Renee Johnson and LaWana Mayfield voting no.

Mayfield said creating the district doesn’t make sense, given the city’s problems with public drinking, urination and defecation uptown.

"When we go back in history and have to review this, like we’ve had to do on so many other occasions on so many other issues, I needed to be on record the fact that I had some very clear concerns about it," she said.

Council member Dante Anderson, who represents Plaza Midwood, said the neighborhood and city staff have worked to make sure the district is a success.

"The issues that are going on uptown and in the ordinance are completely different and disparate than this process that this organization has been working on and have full support from staff," she said.

The district will run along Central Avenue. Other parts of the city could follow.