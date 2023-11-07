Learn everything you need to know about voting in the upcoming election, including local candidates' positions on various issues and why they think you should vote for them.
What you need to know for 2023 Election Day in Charlotte
Today, Tuesday, Nov. 7, is Election Day for municipal races across North Carolina. Here’s what you need to know.
Mecklenburg County polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Unlike during early voting, you will have to cast your ballot at your designated polling place. Find your polling location through the North Carolina State Board of Elections here.
You will be asked to show a photo ID to be eligible to vote. A state driver’s license or these other photo IDs are acceptable:
- U.S. Passport or Passport Card.
- North Carolina Voter Photo ID Card.
- A Driver’s License or Non-Driver ID from another state (If you are a registered voter who registered in the state 90 days prior to the election).
- State or local government employee ID.
- State ID issued by the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.
For those who want to vote but don’t have an ID, you can fill out a photo ID exception form at the polls.
Here’s what’s on the ballot in Mecklenburg County:
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ $ 2.5 billion bond referendum. See: Here’s everything you need to know about the CMS bond vote on Nov. 7.
- 14 Candidates will compete for three seats on the CMS School Board. See: Fourteen candidates, three seats: CMS board race poses a challenge for voters.
- Republican Tariq Bokhari vs. Democrat Stephanie Hand in Charlotte City Council District 6. See: Incumbent Bokhari tries to hold off Stephanie in Charlotte's sole competitive race.
- Mayoral races in other municipalities, including Davidson, Cornelius, Matthews, Huntersville and Pineville.
For more information on candidates and voting, you can refer to WFAE’s 2023 Voter Guide here.