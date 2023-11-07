What you need to know for 2023 Election Day in Charlotte

Today, Tuesday, Nov. 7, is Election Day for municipal races across North Carolina. Here’s what you need to know.

Mecklenburg County polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Unlike during early voting, you will have to cast your ballot at your designated polling place. Find your polling location through the North Carolina State Board of Elections here.

You will be asked to show a photo ID to be eligible to vote. A state driver’s license or these other photo IDs are acceptable:



U.S. Passport or Passport Card.

North Carolina Voter Photo ID Card.

A Driver’s License or Non-Driver ID from another state (If you are a registered voter who registered in the state 90 days prior to the election).

State or local government employee ID.

State ID issued by the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

For those who want to vote but don’t have an ID, you can fill out a photo ID exception form at the polls.

Here’s what’s on the ballot in Mecklenburg County:

For more information on candidates and voting, you can refer to WFAE’s 2023 Voter Guide here.