Early in-person voting starts in NC elections. Voters must show ID

Election Day is still a few weeks away, on Nov. 7. But early in-person voting across North Carolina for municipal elections begins this Thursday, Oct. 19.

In Mecklenburg County, voters will choose mayors, city and town councils, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board, and whether to approve $2.5 billion in school bonds. It’s also the first general election in which voters will have to show ID to cast their ballots.

For more, we turn now to Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director Michael Dickerson.

Marshall Terry: Mecklenburg County got a test run with the ID requirement a few weeks ago during the primary ahead of this general election. How did that go?

Michael Dickerson: Actually, it went quite well. We had a small amount that we actually had to deal with that did not have a photo ID. But the general statutes have built into that some ways that people can still vote so that we're not turning anybody away.

Terry: Well, what are some of those things that are built in? What happens if a voter shows up and has no ID? Is that person turned away?

Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Michael Dickerson.

Dickerson: No, that's the key to know. If you do not have an ID, say you just forgot it, didn't have it on you — you can still vote. You'll vote a provisional. And then you can bring your ID down to our office. Or if you go to vote and you can't get an ID because of what the state calls “reasonable impediments,” then you can fill out a reasonable impediment form and vote a ballot — and our board will have to approve that ballot, if that reasonable impediment form is correct and true.

Terry: Now, what qualifies as a reasonable impediment?

Dickerson: Various things — lack of transportation (or) ‘My work schedule is too great for me to get a photo ID,’ things like that, that are actually understandable. But these are things that we still have to allow people to vote, so that we are not denying their ability or their right to vote.

Terry: Can you give me an idea in the primary how many people use some kind of excuse and voted via provisional ballot?

Dickerson: We had about 25. Granted, we did not have a huge turnout. A 5% turnout of voters that were eligible, 25 out of that is not very many at all. To tell you the truth, most of them had a, you know, 'I couldn't get an ID because of work schedule or my family responsibility' or something of that nature. So those were all accepted. We're able to put them in and have that person's vote count. We had some that did not complete the application by giving us a reason why and didn't bother to show up by 5:00 before canvass day — so, obviously, their ballot would not count. But overall, I thought it went very well.

Terry: These off-year elections often have lower turnout, especially the primaries, as you just mentioned. But are you concerned with the larger turnout ahead next month — and maybe even looking ahead to the 2024 elections — that the word hasn't gotten out enough that voters need to show ID?

Dickerson: It's always a concern. I don't want anyone to show up not knowing the process or what's going on. We depend heavily on the news. We've put up electronic billboards around town. But next year, you're right. When your numbers go up exponentially for people voting, I want to make certain that everybody is quite aware of what they have to bring with them.

Terry: So the ID requirement is the biggest change for voters. What else do they need to know, whether they vote early, or on Election Day?

Dickerson: Early voting kicks off. We've got our our Hal Marshall site first and then a week later we have an additional 18 sites throughout the county. That's where you walk in, state your name, your address, show them your photo ID. The photo ID — keep in mind, too — does not have to match your address. All I'm looking at is verification of the picture ID. The other thing to keep in mind, too, is if you're planning to vote by mail, the North Carolina Legislature requires that you also make a photocopy of your ID or complete a reasonable impediment form. That's something new this year.

Terry: And I guess I should bring up when we say photo ID, a driver’s license comes to mind probably first. But it doesn't have to be a driver's license. There are other forms of photo ID, right?

Dickerson: Sure. There's a list of approved photo IDs on our website. You have some student IDs at various universities and colleges around town, veteran's cards, military IDs. Or if you do not have a photo ID and you do not have a driver's license, but you're registered to vote, you're welcome to come to our office. And we will make you a photo ID for voting purposes — and it's free. And I can make those for you up til 3:00 on the Saturday before the election.

