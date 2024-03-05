Trump easily wins NC presidential primary; Biden beats 'no preference'

There were no surprises in the North Carolina presidential primaries, with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump easily winning the Democratic and Republican primaries.

With only a small percentage of precincts in, national media outlets called the race for Trump. Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the state's vote totals showed Trump with 74.6% and challenger Nikki Haley with 22.6%.

Biden had no challenger on the North Carolina ballot, but some organizers have been pushing for people to vote "no preference" to show support for Gaza. Biden had 90.4%, with "no preference" receiving 9.6%.

The vote sets up a rematch of 2020, when Trump won North Carolina 49.9% to 48.6% over Biden.

In Charlotte, some voters said they were concerned with Biden's policies in support of Israel and voted "no preference" to send a message. Democrat Keith Sorensen said he didn't vote for Biden on Tuesday over the Israel-Hamas war — but that he will in the general election.

"I will vote for him come November. I’d much rather Biden than Donald Trump back in the White House. But I just want to send a message that you know, don’t take for granted that Democrats are going to support you," he said.

While 81-year-old Biden's age is often cited as an issue, some voters said they aren't concerned. Sherron Harris doesn’t usually vote in primaries, but she showed up to her precinct in Charlotte’s South End on Tuesday. She said President Biden’s age is an asset.

“I know they keep talking about age, but age is just a number. I really feel that with his age, it does bring a lot of knowledge and then just his experience. So, I really feel confident in another four years with having Joe Biden as president," she said.

Shanintra Anglin, a teacher who recently moved to Charlotte, said she’s excited to feel like her vote will finally count this year.

"Coming from a very blue state, in New Jersey, it is hard to feel like your voice matters and so it was nice to be able to vote and have my voice count here. (I) definitely voted for President Trump. His policies are great, the country was doing better three years ago and I am hopeful that we can return back to that peace and prosperity," she said.

Anglin said she’s especially concerned with inflation and high prices, and she hopes Trump can address those and increase affordability.

WFAE Reporters Elvis Menayese, Kenneth Lee and Mona Dougani contributed.