Former Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba resigned after sexual harassment inquiry, sources say

Former Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba resigned after evidence surfaced showing he violated the city’s sexual harassment policy, according to multiple city government sources who spoke to WFDD on condition of anonymity.

The two senior-level city employees said they have seen documents related to an internal inquiry which found Jaiyeoba sent inappropriate messages of a sexual nature to a female employee.

Both sources said the council was briefed on the probe before voting 5-4 to award him severance Tuesday evening.

Councilmember Zack Matheny was among those who voted against granting Jaiyeoba severance. In an interview with WFDD, he did not comment on the allegations raised by the unnamed sources, but said he was dismayed by the situation.

“I was extremely surprised when I was informed of the actions that the city manager took,” Matheny said. “I was disappointed and remain disappointed. And I don't think there was any question, that whether there would be a resignation or termination, that there was going to be a change that was going to occur.”

Jaiyeoba had been under increased scrutiny since police responded to a domestic disturbance at his home last December. City officials have said his resignation is unrelated to the incident.

In a statement issued Thursday, the city denied “initiating an investigation into any purported violation of personnel policy by the City Manager.”

Councilmember Zack Matheny later disputed the statement via a post on Facebook, writing “the statement put out by the city regarding the city manager's resignation is simply false. I promise to find out why and how such a statement would be released without council approval, and I have requested a full investigation... .”

Messages seeking comment from Jaiyeoba were unreturned as of Friday morning.

Jaiyeoba formerly served as Charlotte's planning director.