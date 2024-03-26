© 2024 WFAE
Full Coverage: Roe v. Wade
In a 6 to 3 decision on June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, reversing the court's 50-year-old decision that guaranteed a woman's right to obtain an abortion. The court's action also set off trigger laws that banned or severely restricted abortions in some states and prompted protests across the country.

Supreme Court seems doubtful of challenge to abortion pill

By Nina Totenberg
Published March 26, 2024 at 12:29 PM EDT
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 16, 2022.
Patrick Semansky
/
AP
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 16, 2022.

A majority of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court appeared skeptical Tuesday of arguments that a medical group challenging the FDA's regulatory actions makingabortion pills more accessible had standing to bring suit.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said the plaintiffs, the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, do not come "within 100 miles of the kinds of circumstances" needed to show standing.

Justice Elena Kagan, appointed by President Obama, asked Erin Hawley, the lawyer for the anti-abortion group, who was injured by the pill. "You need a person," she said." Who's your person?"

Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, described the case as "a prime example of turning what could be a small lawsuit into a nationwide legislative assembly on an FDA rule or any other federal government action."

At issue in the case is more than abortion rights. It's the entire structure of the FDA's regulatory power to approve drugs and continually evaluate their safety—a system that until now has been widely viewed as the gold standard for both safety and innovation.

This story will be updated.
Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
