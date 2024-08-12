RFK Jr. can appear on North Carolina ballots, judge rules

Third-party presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. can remain on the ballot in North Carolina.

That’s after a Wake County judge on Monday rejected a lawsuit from the North Carolina Democratic Party. In the lawsuit, state Democrats argued that Kennedy’s We the People Party didn’t meet the proper definition of a political party, and was therefore ineligible to place their candidate on the ballot.

The We The People Party's sole purpose, attorneys for the state Democratic Party argued, was to get Kennedy on the ballot. They said Kennedy should have been placed on the ballot as an independent candidate — which would have required him to collect six times as many signatures.

The judge on Monday rejected that argument. If the ruling holds, it means North Carolina voters could have five names to consider on the presidential ticket this November: Trump, Harris, and Kennedy, plus Randall Terry of the Constitution Party and Libertarian Chase Oliver.

Academic Cornel West is also still trying to get on the ballot with his Justice For All Party.