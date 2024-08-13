Cornel West must be allowed on NC's presidential ballot, judge rules

North Carolina elections officials must make room on the ballot for another presidential candidate this fall. The state elections board had voted 3-2 to deny official recognition for the Justice for All Party, whose presidential nominee is professor and civil rights activist Cornel West. The party had collected enough petition signatures for recognition under state law—but the board's Democratic majority said the group's tactics were misleading. A federal district court judge has now overruled that decision.

On Monday, a state superior court judge also dismissed a Democratic Party lawsuit aimed at kicking Robert F. Kennedy, Junior, off the ballot. With West added, North Carolina's ballot will now feature seven presidential candidates: West and Kennedy, Republican Donald Trump, Democrat Kamala Harris, and Libertarian Chase Oliver, as well as Randall Terry of the Constitution Party and the Green Party's Jill Stein.