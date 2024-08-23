RNC sues North Carolina Board of Elections over alleged non-citizen voters

The Republican National Committee and North Carolina Republican Party said Thursday that they've sued the state board of elections. They allege the board is ignoring a 2023 state law that requires it to remove people from voting rolls if those people have indicated on jury questionnaires that they aren't US citizens.

The board of elections issued a statement saying the allegations are "categorically false." The board said the GOP should immediately rescind their press releases on the lawsuit.

The elections board said it has found just nine registered voters statewide who had indicated they aren’t citizens—and that it is informing them that they need to cancel their registrations. The board said it can’t act sooner because of a federal law, curtailing the removal of people from the polls within 90 days before a federal election.