NEWS BRIEFS

RNC sues North Carolina Board of Elections over alleged non-citizen voters

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published August 23, 2024 at 10:08 AM EDT

The Republican National Committee and North Carolina Republican Party said Thursday that they've sued the state board of elections. They allege the board is ignoring a 2023 state law that requires it to remove people from voting rolls if those people have indicated on jury questionnaires that they aren't US citizens.

The board of elections issued a statement saying the allegations are "categorically false." The board said the GOP should immediately rescind their press releases on the lawsuit.

The elections board said it has found just nine registered voters statewide who had indicated they aren’t citizens—and that it is informing them that they need to cancel their registrations. The board said it can’t act sooner because of a federal law, curtailing the removal of people from the polls within 90 days before a federal election.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
