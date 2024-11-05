Lancaster, Chester County Schools bond votes fail; Union County bonds pass

Voters in several counties across the Charlotte region were asked to approve nearly $1 billion worth of bond referendums, mostly for schools and largely in the nearby counties of South Carolina. The largest of those bond votes, a $588 million bond package in Lancaster County, failed, according to unofficial results. A $227 million bond package in Chester County also failed.

When a government or school district issues bonds, it’s a bit like spending on a credit card or taking out a mortgage: The government borrows the money by selling bonds, pays for projects and then pays the bondholders back (with interest) over coming years using tax revenue.

York School District No. 1 bond

The York School District's $90 million bond package passed by a 64-to-36 margin, allowing the district to fund a new middle school, acquire property and renovate school facilities.

Lancaster County school bonds

Lancaster County voters rejected a $588 million school bonds package with a 60% to 40% margin. This would have funded the construction of several new schools in the district, as well as renovations at existing schools and the addition of security cameras with facial recognition to all schools.

Chester County school bonds

In Chester County, voters rejected a $227 million bond package that would have funded new and expanded high schools, as well as renovations at existing schools.

Union County, N.C. school bonds

Taxpayers in the Union County Public Schools District approved a $39 million bond package that school officials say will address some of the district’s aging facilities.

South Carolina voters also have two major transportation bonds on the ballot:

York County transportation sales tax

Voters in York County approved a one-cent sales tax increase to last for seven years, the latest in the county's "Pennies for Progress" program. The revenue would finance major road projects throughout the county, including widening U.S. Highway 21 and improving dozens of intersections. The total cost of the projects would be about $411 million.

Lancaster County transportation sales tax

In Lancaster County, voters opposed raising the sales tax by one cent for 15 years, in order to fund $405 million worth of transportation improvements. The big-ticket items of that package included widening Highway 521, widening Harrisburg Road, and widening Henry Harris Road, as well as dozens of intersection makeovers, road resurfacing and new roundabouts. Separately, voters opposed up to $250 million worth of bond spending for additional transportation projects, in order to borrow money upfront and start spending quickly on projects like the 521 widening.

