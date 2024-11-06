Charlotte-area Republicans win Congressional races, including Mark Harris comeback

A major comeback Tuesday night for Republican pastor Mark Harris, who’s been elected to represent North Carolina’s 8th Congressional District will send him to Congress five years after his previous election was overturned due to fraud allegations from his campaign.

The district that runs from Mecklenburg east to Robeson County is heavily Republican. Five years ago, Harris appeared to squeak out a victory in his race for Congress, but the results were thrown out amid allegations of ballot fraud. Harris declined to run again. He was never charged criminally. Harris is the senior pastor of Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville.

Pat Harrigan

Republican Pat Harrigan has won election to a US House seat representing North Carolina’s 10th Congressional seat. Harrigan is a West Point graduate and a former Green Beret who served in Afghanistan and later became a defense-products manufacturer. The 10th district includes parts of Winston-Salem and some areas west of Charlotte.



Tim Moore

NC House Speaker Tim Moore won election to the 14th Congressional District. He's a Republican from Kings Mountain, and has long been one of the most powerful figures in state politics. He takes a seat in a district that was redrawn to make it more Republican-friendly, part of a gerrymander that pushed out Rep. Jeff Jackson, a Democrat, who ran for and won the state's attorney general office. The district stretches from west and south Charlotte to northwest of Lenoir.