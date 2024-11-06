Democrat Mo Green leads NC Superintendent race, with most votes counted
With most votes counted in North Carolina, Democratic North Carolina superintendent candidate Mo Green was leading Republican Michele Morrow, 51.3% to 48.7%, early Wednesday morning.
Morrow was a controversial candidate, a former nurse who homeschooled her six children and called public schools "indoctrination centers." She also called on social media for politicians, including former President Obama, to be executed on pay-per-view TV (in a tweet she said was made in jest).
Morrow had spoken at local school board meetings and legislative committees, but had never before held office, after running unsuccessfully for a seat on the Wake County school board in 2022. Throughout the campaign, Morrow was dogged by controversy, such as past controversial remarks such as saying the "+" in LGBTQ+ stood for pedophilia.
She won a surprise primary, defeating incumbent Republican Cathy Truitt this year.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper asked Green — a former Guilford County Schools superintendent and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools educator — to consider running for state superintendent. Green won his party's nomination by a wide margin.