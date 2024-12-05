© 2024 WFAE

Poll: 60% of NC voters support using military to arrest immigrants

Published December 5, 2024 at 5:27 PM EST

A new poll from Meredith College finds an estimated 60% of registered voters in North Carolina support the use of the U.S. military to arrest and deport immigrants.

The poll published Thursday finds support is highest among Republicans, who favor the tactic by 80%, compared to 44% of Democrats and 46% of unaffiliated voters.

The poll also found 69% of registered voters supported the completion of a wall along the southern border, and 80% supported using technology and increased border agents to counter illegal immigration.

The poll was conducted online with 800 respondents, and a credibility interval of 3.5.
Politics NC Immigration
