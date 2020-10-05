NC Immigration

-
RALEIGH — The Trump administration’s leaders on immigration enforcement said Monday that several North Carolina sheriffs care more about politics than…
U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray testified in a Senate hearing Tuesday that so-called sanctuary city policies are "reckless," citing cases of people in the…
When people are booked into jail, their fingerprints are taken.Local law enforcement agencies then send fingerprints to the FBI to check on outstanding…
A North Carolina immigration judge who’s known for frequently deporting asylum cases has been appointed to the Board of Immigration Appeals.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill that requires sheriffs to detain inmates on behalf of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.The veto was…
North Carolina Republicans gave final legislative approval on Tuesday to a measure directing all sheriffs comply with requests by federal immigration…
The North Carolina House of Representatives could vote on legislation requiring the state's sheriffs to further cooperate with federal immigration…
Immigrant communities across the U.S. were on edge Sunday as federal immigration raids were reportedly planned in several major cities. As of late Sunday…
To get an idea of how far the city of Charlotte lags in accessibility to non-English speakers, look no further than the entrance to the city's government…
More than 50 people squeezed into a grade school classroom at Charlotte's Bilingual Pre-k Thursday night to help city leaders understand the fears of…