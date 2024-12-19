Republican Supreme Court candidate asks Supreme Court to intervene and throw out ballots

The Republican candidate for a seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court now wants the justices on that bench to help him win.

Democratic incumbent Allison Riggs defeated Republican Jefferson Griffin by more than 700 votes. Her re-election was confirmed by a statewide machine recount and partial hand-to-eye recount. Griffin also protested more than 60,000 individual ballots—alleging they should be invalidated for a variety of reasons—mostly because the voters' registrations lack certain identifying data.

The Democratic majority state elections board reviewed and rejected Griffin's protests last week for failing to establish a threshold amount of evidence of irregularities. He can appeal but has filed a petition to have the state Supreme Court step in, block certification, and order a new count with the challenged ballots thrown out.