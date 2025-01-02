SC audit on missing $1.8 billion delayed

An outside audit on the existence of $1.8 billion sitting in a South Carolina state flow-through account has been delayed. The Rock Hill Herald reports Department of Administration Executive Director Marcia Adams wrote to Gov. Henry McMaster that the report from outside auditors that was due Tuesday would not be sent to the governor’s office and top lawmakers until Jan. 15.

South Carolina lawmakers set aside $3 million for the outside forensic auditor to come in and determine whether the $1.8 billion actually exists, where the money is supposed to go, and how it went unreported for years. The money was in a flow-through account created when the state switched accounting systems.