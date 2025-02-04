© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Catawba, Lincoln counties students can stay enrolled in current schools after county-line switch

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 4, 2025 at 1:25 PM EST

Catawba County said Monday that current students enrolled in Lincoln County Schools who are affected by the boundary-line shift between Catawba and Lincoln counties can choose to remain in Lincoln County Schools through their high school graduation. This includes students living in the impacted neighborhoods set to enroll in kindergarten next school year.

Those students also have the option to enroll in Catawba County Schools beginning with the 2025-2026 school year.

On Sunday, the state-defined boundary between Catawba and Lincoln counties became effective. It was re-established after a new survey conducted by the North Carolina Geodetic Survey, shifting 372 residences into Catawba County. The shift affects an estimated 119 students currently enrolled in Lincoln County Schools.
