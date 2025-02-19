© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

NC Republicans file bill to block foreign farmland purchases

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published February 19, 2025 at 9:29 AM EST

Four Republican State House members have filed House Bill 133, or the N.C. Farmland and Military Protection Act, to prohibit hostile foreign governments, like China and Russia, from buying agricultural land and property surrounding military installations.

In the 2023-24 legislation session, the House unanimously passed similar legislation, but it was not considered in the Senate. Specifically, the legislation would prohibit foreign governments that have been designated by the U.S. Department of State as adversarial from purchasing, acquiring, leasing or holding any interest in agricultural land or land situated within a 75-mile radius of a military installation.

The bill has now been referred to the House Homeland Security and Military and Veterans Affairs Committee for further review.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain