NC Republicans file bill to block foreign farmland purchases

Four Republican State House members have filed House Bill 133 , or the N.C. Farmland and Military Protection Act, to prohibit hostile foreign governments, like China and Russia, from buying agricultural land and property surrounding military installations.

In the 2023-24 legislation session, the House unanimously passed similar legislation , but it was not considered in the Senate. Specifically, the legislation would prohibit foreign governments that have been designated by the U.S. Department of State as adversarial from purchasing, acquiring, leasing or holding any interest in agricultural land or land situated within a 75-mile radius of a military installation.

The bill has now been referred to the House Homeland Security and Military and Veterans Affairs Committee for further review.