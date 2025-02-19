Sen. Berger to run for reelection, facing Republican primary challenger

State Senate leader Phil Berger says he’ll be running for another term next year. The Republican’s decision comes after Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page announced he’ll challenge Berger in the GOP primary. Berger had previously planned to announce his reelection plans later this year.

"I felt that the appropriate thing would be to make the announcement of that closer to the filing period. But you know, I intend to run. I intend to continue to be the senator from the 26th District," he said.

Page has criticized Berger for his initial support for a proposed casino in Rockingham County. But he said this afternoon [Tuesday] he won’t support legislation legalizing new casinos. Berger was first elected in 2000 and has led the Senate since 2011. He rarely faces a strong challenger for reelection in his district north of Greensboro.