NEWS BRIEFS

Elon Poll: Americans remain deeply polarized over Trump administration

WFAE | By April Laissle | WFDD
Published February 26, 2025 at 9:07 PM EST
The national poll was the first conducted by Elon University since Trump took office.
A new national poll from Elon University shows Americans remain deeply polarized one month into the second Trump Administration.

The survey found that overall about 45% of Americans approve of President Trump’s job performance so far. But starker differences appear when the responses are narrowed by party: 88% of Republicans say they approve of the president, versus 36% of Independents and just 11% of Democrats.

“This is not a surprise, but it is worrisome that we're seeing even a deeper digging in along partisan lines," said Jason Husser, the director of the Elon University Poll.

Husser says a pattern of polarization emerged repeatedly in their findings. The vast majority of respondents said they expect Trump’s proposed tariffs to raise prices for consumers, but:

“When it comes to Trump voters themselves, over 70% think that it will be likely that these tariffs will lead to other countries complying with U.S. demands," he said. "Harris voters, on the other hand, only 29% think that's going to work.”

There is one thing Americans do seem to agree on though: getting rid of the penny. The one-cent coin costs about three cents to produce. The poll shows only about 30% of respondents find it useful, with no major party differences reported.
