NC Democratic lawmaker files bill to legalize cannabis

Mecklenburg County state rep. Jordan Lopez filed a bill Monday to legalize the sale, possession and use of cannabis in North Carolina.

The Marijuana Legalization and Reinvestment Act would regulate and tax the sale of cannabis. It sets possession limits, prohibits public smoking and enforces safety regulations such as lab testing and labeling.

The tax on cannabis would be 30% of the sales price. The revenue would go towards individuals and communities who have been discriminated against for cannabis use.

The bill would also expunge past cannabis-related offenses by 2028 and prevent discrimination based on previous cannabis convictions in employment and housing.

"Not only is this a widely used drug, but it's legal in a number of states across the country," Rep. Lopez said to WFAE. "Let's do what's right. Make it legal. Let's expunge records."

If enacted, the bill would take effect in 2028. Lopez is a Democrat, making the bill a long shot in the Republican-controlled state House.