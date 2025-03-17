© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC Democratic lawmaker files bill to legalize cannabis

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published March 17, 2025 at 4:15 PM EDT
Representative Jordan Lopez
ncleg.gov
Representative Jordan Lopez

Mecklenburg County state rep. Jordan Lopez filed a bill Monday to legalize the sale, possession and use of cannabis in North Carolina.

The Marijuana Legalization and Reinvestment Act would regulate and tax the sale of cannabis. It sets possession limits, prohibits public smoking and enforces safety regulations such as lab testing and labeling.

The tax on cannabis would be 30% of the sales price. The revenue would go towards individuals and communities who have been discriminated against for cannabis use.

The bill would also expunge past cannabis-related offenses by 2028 and prevent discrimination based on previous cannabis convictions in employment and housing.

"Not only is this a widely used drug, but it's legal in a number of states across the country," Rep. Lopez said to WFAE. "Let's do what's right. Make it legal. Let's expunge records."

If enacted, the bill would take effect in 2028. Lopez is a Democrat, making the bill a long shot in the Republican-controlled state House.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Race & Equity
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger