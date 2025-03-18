Autism designation on driver's licenses among bills under consideration

North Carolina lawmakers want to create an optional designation on driver's licenses for people with autism. It's one of a dozen bills on the state House's agenda this week.

The driver's license bill would give people with autism spectrum disorder the option to have that listed on their license. It would also require law enforcement officers to get training on how to interact with people who have autism. Another bill up for a vote this week is called the Gun Violence Prevention Act.

It's not a gun control measure — it would increase criminal penalties for felons who possess guns while committing another felony. Other bills on the agenda include a pension benefit increase for firefighters, a bill to include the U-S Space Force in the state's legal definition of armed forces, and a bill to require the pledge of allegiance at school board meetings. The pledge would have to be the version that includes the phrase "under God."

Some lighter bills include proposals to make the Moravian star and cookie official state symbols. Each of the bills passed the House Rules Committee without opposition yesterday Monday.

