NEWS BRIEFS

Monroe City Council defeats mayor's proposal targeting all-age drag shows

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published April 9, 2025 at 9:27 AM EDT

The Monroe City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to defeat a proposal from Mayor Brian Burns targeting all-age drag shows in the town.

The proposal would have directed the city attorney to more clearly define "prurient interests" based on state and federal law, and draft a statement declaring Monroe's dedication to "safeguarding minors."

In addition, the Monroe Police Department, the district attorney's office, social services and the ABC Commission would have been tasked with "enhancing enforcement of current laws protecting children."

Burns and Mayor Pro Tem David Dotson voted in favor of the proposal. All other council members voted against.

This story is developing and will be updated.
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
