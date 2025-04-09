Monroe City Council defeats mayor's proposal targeting all-age drag shows

The Monroe City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to defeat a proposal from Mayor Brian Burns targeting all-age drag shows in the town.

The proposal would have directed the city attorney to more clearly define "prurient interests" based on state and federal law, and draft a statement declaring Monroe's dedication to "safeguarding minors."

In addition, the Monroe Police Department, the district attorney's office, social services and the ABC Commission would have been tasked with "enhancing enforcement of current laws protecting children."

Burns and Mayor Pro Tem David Dotson voted in favor of the proposal. All other council members voted against.

This story is developing and will be updated.