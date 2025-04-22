© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

SC Senate votes to oust state treasurer

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published April 22, 2025 at 1:07 PM EDT

The South Carolina Senate voted Monday to oust Treasurer Curtis Loftis over a yearslong accounting error, leaving the statewide official a vote by the House away from being removed from office for willful neglect of duty. The Rock Hill Herald reports the 33-8 vote in the state Senate is the upper chamber’s culmination of a three-year investigation into the state’s financial records, including a $1.8 billion accounting error that the treasurer, comptroller general and state auditor all knew about.

Now, the resolution moves to the House, where Republicans hold a supermajority.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports