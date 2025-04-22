SC Senate votes to oust state treasurer

The South Carolina Senate voted Monday to oust Treasurer Curtis Loftis over a yearslong accounting error, leaving the statewide official a vote by the House away from being removed from office for willful neglect of duty. The Rock Hill Herald reports the 33-8 vote in the state Senate is the upper chamber’s culmination of a three-year investigation into the state’s financial records, including a $1.8 billion accounting error that the treasurer, comptroller general and state auditor all knew about.

Now, the resolution moves to the House, where Republicans hold a supermajority.