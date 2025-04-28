© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Some UNC student visas restored

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published April 28, 2025 at 10:38 AM EDT

Five of the six UNC-Chapel Hill students whose visas were terminated by the Trump administration have now been restored, according to the Charlotte Observer. It is not known if the sixth student’s visa will be restored. The reversals come after the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Friday that it planned to restore the statuses of the students who were affected by the administration’s actions.

According to Inside Higher Ed, more than 1,800 international students have had their visas terminated by the Trump administration— including 14 in South Carolina and 20 in North Carolina, including six at UNC Charlotte.
