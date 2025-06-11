© 2025 WFAE

York County group leading anti-Trump rally on Flag Day, as SC vows crackdown

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published June 11, 2025 at 7:21 AM EDT
About 90 people joined a protest in downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
A South Carolina activist group plans to hold a rally in Rock Hill on Saturday in response to the Trump administration, as the state’s attorney general says he’s prepared to crack down to keep order.

York County Rising will participate in the Kick Out The Clowns, No Kings Day of Mass Defiance in downtown Rock Hill this weekend. The group says it is joining the national day of protest in response to actions by the Trump administration, including crackdowns on free speech and increased deportations.

On Tuesday, as protests shook Los Angeles and Trump sent in Marines, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson issued a public safety advisory, warning that violence, vandalism or obstruction of law enforcement will not be tolerated.

"South Carolina is a law and order state, and it’s going to stay that way," Wilson said.

Organizer Brian Ballard says he does not expect Wilson’s message to deter participants.

“Anything that is meant to make people fear coming out and, and exercising their First Amendment rights, is, is just absurd," Ballard said. "It's not going to prevent people from showing what democracy looks like.”

Ballard also said that online sign-ups for the protests have continued to rise despite Wilson’s statement. So far over 300 people have signed up, but Ballard said he expects more to show up that don’t sign up on the website.

Saturday also marks the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army.

Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
