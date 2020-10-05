-
Sheriff's deputies in York County, South Carolina, say they seized 14 dogs that may have been used for fighting Saturday after a 71-year-old woman was…
YORK, S.C. — A South Carolina woman pleaded guilty to fatally poisoning her husband by putting eye drops into his water for days. She was sentenced to 25…
Mecklenburg County wasn't the only place with important races on the ballot on Tuesday. Voters in Gastonia sent two new faces to City Council, while in…
LANCASTER, S.C. — Longtime Republican South Carolina Sen. Greg Gregory says he will not seek reelection in 2020.Gregory says his 25 years of service in…
Updated Thursday, 12:50 p.m.Water service has been restored in York County, South Carolina, after a water main break Wednesday, but residents have been…
A York County Sheriff’s Deputy was fired Tuesday following allegations of sexual misconduct and criminal activity, according to a statement released by…
The man suspected of fatally shooting a York County sheriff’s deputy and wounding three other officers in January is now out of the hospital and in jail. …
Flags are flying at half-staff in York County and other parts of South Carolina in memory of a York County law enforcement officer killed while trying to…
A York County law enforcement officer is in critical condition and three others are being treated in the hospital after a domestic violence suspect shot…
Updated 3:10 p.m. A York law enforcement officer is in critical condition and three others are being treated in the hospital after being shot early today…