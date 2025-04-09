York County increases impact fees

The York County Council has voted to raise impact fees on new single family homes built in Fort Mill to almost $30,000 starting July 1st. That's an increase of almost $12,000. South Carolina Public Radio reports that means it will cost builders of single family homes in Fort Mill and Tega Cay $29,640 on top of construction costs. A $21,000 set of impact fees will be levied against new multifamily units.

Impact fees exist in most states and are intended to bring money to cities that are growing by way of their school districts. But Fort Mill’s fees are now among the highest in the country, and about six times the state average.

