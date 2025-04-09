© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

York County increases impact fees

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 9, 2025 at 10:44 AM EDT

The York County Council has voted to raise impact fees on new single family homes built in Fort Mill to almost $30,000 starting July 1st. That's an increase of almost $12,000. South Carolina Public Radio reports that means it will cost builders of single family homes in Fort Mill and Tega Cay $29,640 on top of construction costs. A $21,000 set of impact fees will be levied against new multifamily units.

Impact fees exist in most states and are intended to bring money to cities that are growing by way of their school districts. But Fort Mill’s fees are now among the highest in the country, and about six times the state average.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
