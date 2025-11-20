© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Yap Yè Iswà Festival celebrates Catawba culture this Saturday

WFAE | By Mona Dougani
Published November 20, 2025 at 2:53 PM EST
A traditional Catawba dance at the 2024 Yap Yè Iswà Festival
Mona Dougani
A traditional Catawba dance at the 2024 Yap Yè Iswà Festival

Centuries-old traditional music and dance will resonate through the Catawba Reservation in Rock Hill, Saturday, during the annual Yap Yè Iswà Festival.

Yap Yè Iswà, which translates to “Day of the Catawba” or “Day of the people of the river,” dates back to the 1990s and celebrates more than 6,000 years of Catawba culture and history.

This celebration is open to the public and will feature traditional dances, drumming, artisanal vendors, speakers and more. Yap Yè Iswà offers the York County community and surrounding areas an opportunity to learn about and experience Catawba heritage.

Festival Details:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Catawba Cultural Center, 1536 Tom Steven Road, Rock Hill, SC
Admission: Free
Parking: Parking is available at the Longhouse at 996 Avenue of the Nations, with shuttle service to the event grounds.

Click here for more information about the Yap Yè Iswà Festival.

Sign up for EQUALibrium


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.
Tags
Arts & Culture York CountyCatawba Nation
Mona Dougani
Mona Dougani is a community engagment producer with WFAE. Previously, she was an investigative research and reporting fellow and prior to that reported on local issues as part of the Queens University News Service.
See stories by Mona Dougani