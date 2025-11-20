Yap Yè Iswà Festival celebrates Catawba culture this Saturday

Centuries-old traditional music and dance will resonate through the Catawba Reservation in Rock Hill, Saturday, during the annual Yap Yè Iswà Festival.

Yap Yè Iswà, which translates to “Day of the Catawba” or “Day of the people of the river,” dates back to the 1990s and celebrates more than 6,000 years of Catawba culture and history.

This celebration is open to the public and will feature traditional dances, drumming, artisanal vendors, speakers and more. Yap Yè Iswà offers the York County community and surrounding areas an opportunity to learn about and experience Catawba heritage.

Festival Details:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 22

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Catawba Cultural Center, 1536 Tom Steven Road, Rock Hill, SC

Admission: Free

Parking: Parking is available at the Longhouse at 996 Avenue of the Nations, with shuttle service to the event grounds.

Click here for more information about the Yap Yè Iswà Festival.