Catawba Nation

-
The Catawba Indian Nation plans to break ground Wednesday morning for a proposed casino and resort off Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain. Local officials…
-
About 450 years ago, Spanish soldiers on an expedition from Florida took over the native Catawba town of Joara, about 60 miles east of Asheville. Fort San…
-
CATAWBA INDIAN NATION, S.C. — Two of the Carolinas' most prominent American Indian tribes are battling over geography and lucrative gambling turf.The…
-
The Catawba Indian Nation has closed its bingo hall in Rock Hill, S.C., citing a downturn in sales, particularly "historical sluggish summer sales," and…
-
The Catawba Indian Nation and the Rock Hill School District are wrangling over a $4.5 million debt the tribe owes the school system that dates back to…
-
For as far back as 2,000 BC, mothers in the Catawba Indian tribe have been using special techniques to craft unique pieces of hand-made pottery, passing…
-
The Catawba Indians want to build a $340 million casino and resort in Kings Mountain, North Carolina – which is 45 miles northwest of their reservation in…