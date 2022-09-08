York County Detention Center investigates three overdose cases

York County Detention Officers are investigating three inmate overdose cases in a housing unit at the York County Detention Center. The overdose cases occurred late Wednesday night, three inmates were found unresponsive in their cells by officers. According to the Sheriff's office press release, the first inmate was found around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Within 45 minutes two other inmates were found unresponsive in their cells during routine checks.

Following an investigation, the detention staff was made aware that pills were possibly being distributed in the specific housing unit.

During the search, inmate Tyquan Rodriguez Green, was attempting to dispose of 95 pressed fentanyl pills in a toilet. The detention staff was able to retrieve the pills before they were flushed. Green was charged with possession with intent to distribute.

In another search of the same unit, inmates Keon Arquirs Davis and Tyler Mitchell Fesperman were found with approximately 40 pills. Both were also charged. One of the inmates that overdosed on the evening of Sept. 7, Dwayne Hall, was found in possession of 24 pills and was charged along with his cellmate Leroy Westberry who did not overdose.

Colton Lukas Harie and Trampus Keith Faile were two other inmates who overdosed but were not criminally charged.

“It is clearly disturbing as to how these pills were brought into the facility, and even more so the life-threatening risk that the inmates posed on themselves by taking such a dangerous narcotic,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “We are searching the entire facility and all inmates for any further pills. This is the first time that this large of an amount of contraband has made it past our stringent security screenings, and we will work to prevent something like this to happen again.”

The department says the investigation is ongoing.