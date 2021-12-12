Duo stole 3,600 pieces of mail in the greater Charlotte area, York County sheriff says

Authorities have charged two people with stealing more than 3,600 pieces of mail and dozens of packages in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson of York County, South Carolina, said Saturday a man and a woman were arrested last week after a citizen called with a tip that someone was tossing mail out of a car in a Walmart parking lot. The accused both live in North Carolina, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators recovered 74 packages and thousands of other pieces of mail taken from nearly 2,000 mailboxes on either side of the state line in the area of Charlotte, reported The Herald of Rock Hill.

The sheriff said the parcels are being returned to their rightful owners in six counties. York County detectives had already hand-delivered stolen mail to victims in their community. Tolson said his office was working with the U.S. Postal Service to return mail to victims in North Carolina.

He praised the tipster who called from outside Walmart.

“Without the public doing so, more citizens would have been victimized,” Tolson said.