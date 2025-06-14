© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'No Kings' in Charlotte

WFAE | By Julian Berger,
Zachary Turner
Published June 14, 2025 at 9:13 PM EDT
WFAE
The "No Kings" rally Saturday in Charlotte's First Ward Park was one of more than 2,000 planned across the U.S.

Thousands of people gathered Saturday in uptown Charlotte to protest the Trump administration.

The “No Kings” protest was part of a nationwide movement in more than 2,000 cities. Participants called for the protection of democracy and the rejection of authoritarianism. They also called for an end to Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and mass deportation.

Protesters rallied at First Ward Park before marching through uptown. Pastor Megan Argabrite of Amity Presbyterian Church was one of them. She said the Trump administration’s actions do not align with her Christian faith.

“I’m especially here on behalf of immigrants," Argabrite said. "There’s many in my church and so this culture of fear and exclusion and harm is just counter to everything I believe in.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said an estimated 5,500 people participated. There were no major incidents. Two people were arrested, police said, though they did not specify a reason.

Similar demonstrations took place in Concord, Monroe, and Waxhaw.

Tara Cameron, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, holds Eddie Clark, dressed as “Don Caesar,” on a leash.
1 of 8  — DSC_0062.jpg
Tara Cameron, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, holds Eddie Clark, dressed as “Don Caesar,” on a leash.
Zachary Turner / WFAE
Scarlett Hollingsworth stands in an inflatable dumpster fire suit during the “No Kings” protest in Charlotte.
2 of 8  — DSC_0066.jpg
Scarlett Hollingsworth stands in an inflatable dumpster fire suit during the “No Kings” protest in Charlotte.
Zachary Turner / WFAE
3 of 8  — DSC_0073.jpg
WFAE
"No Kings" demonstrators march through uptown Charlotte.
4 of 8  — 726903446834278996.JPG
"No Kings" demonstrators march through uptown Charlotte.
Debra Turner Bailey / WFAE
5 of 8  — DSC_0107.jpg
WFAE
6 of 8  — IMG_8944 (1).jpg
Julian Berger / WFAE
7 of 8  — IMG_8936.jpg
Julian Berger / WFAE
Joel Vazquez holds many flags this Flag Day, including the flags for Puerto Rico, Juneteenth, the United States and Mexico.
8 of 8  — DSC_0049 (1).jpg
Joel Vazquez holds many flags this Flag Day, including the flags for Puerto Rico, Juneteenth, the United States and Mexico.
Zachary Turner / WFAE

Tags
Politics No Kings protestsTrump second administration
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner