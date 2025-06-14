'No Kings' in Charlotte

Thousands of people gathered Saturday in uptown Charlotte to protest the Trump administration.

The “No Kings” protest was part of a nationwide movement in more than 2,000 cities. Participants called for the protection of democracy and the rejection of authoritarianism. They also called for an end to Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and mass deportation.

Protesters rallied at First Ward Park before marching through uptown. Pastor Megan Argabrite of Amity Presbyterian Church was one of them. She said the Trump administration’s actions do not align with her Christian faith.

“I’m especially here on behalf of immigrants," Argabrite said. "There’s many in my church and so this culture of fear and exclusion and harm is just counter to everything I believe in.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said an estimated 5,500 people participated. There were no major incidents. Two people were arrested, police said, though they did not specify a reason.

Similar demonstrations took place in Concord, Monroe, and Waxhaw.