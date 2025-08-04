© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.
NEWS BRIEFS

Rep. Nancy Mace launches gubernatorial bid

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 4, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
U.S. Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District.
House.gov
U.S. Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican who represents the Lowcountry congressional district, has formally kicked off her bid for the GOP nomination for South Carolina governor. She posted a minute-long video on her website Sunday night.

"We will be courageous! We will be resilient!" she said.

Mace held a launch event Monday morning at The Citadel, her alma mater. In January, Mace was the first of the expected front-runners to say she was considering a run. She has since been touring the state and taking to social media to criticize both Attorney General Alan Wilson and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, who are both in the race. State Sen. Josh Kimbrell, of Spartanburg, and U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman also are in the race for the Republican nomination to succeed Gov. Henry McMaster, who can’t run for reelection in 2026.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain