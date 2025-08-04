Rep. Nancy Mace launches gubernatorial bid

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican who represents the Lowcountry congressional district, has formally kicked off her bid for the GOP nomination for South Carolina governor. She posted a minute-long video on her website Sunday night.

"We will be courageous! We will be resilient!" she said.

Mace held a launch event Monday morning at The Citadel, her alma mater. In January, Mace was the first of the expected front-runners to say she was considering a run. She has since been touring the state and taking to social media to criticize both Attorney General Alan Wilson and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, who are both in the race. State Sen. Josh Kimbrell, of Spartanburg, and U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman also are in the race for the Republican nomination to succeed Gov. Henry McMaster, who can’t run for reelection in 2026.