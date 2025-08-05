© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.
NEWS BRIEFS

Gov. Stein responds to audit critical of DMV

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published August 5, 2025 at 1:31 PM EDT

Gov. Josh Stein says he doesn't want to see the Department of Motor Vehicles split off from the Department of Transportation. That recommendation came Monday from the state auditor. North Carolina residents are facing increasingly long lines for getting Real IDs and taking driving tests. And booking appointments online for local DMV locations is often impossible. Stein says the General Assembly must pass a budget that raises DMV employees' pay. 

"We're a fast-growing state. We're like the third fastest growing state in the country. We add tons of people on a daily basis. There hasn't been an increase in DMV folks in a long time," he said.

A mini-budget passed last week will pay for 61 new driver's license examiners across the state. Auditor Dave Boliek says splitting the DMV off from the larger Transportation Department could help the agency fare better in budget negotiations.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports